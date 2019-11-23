TUSCUMBIA — A woman who already is facing drug charges found herself back in jail Thursday after authorities issued a search warrant at her residence.
Judith Wade Benson, 38, is facing charges of trafficking, distribution and possession of the ICE form of methamphetamine, said Curtis Burns, director of the Colbert County Drug Task Force.
The arrest occurred during a bust at 708 N. Hook St., where they found Benson, drugs and paraphernalia, Burns said.
"We've been receiving a lot of complaints and getting a lot of intelligence about her selling ICE," he said.
They seized 1.5 ounces of ICE, as well as scales, baggies, hydrocodone pills, a gun and more than $900 cash, Burns said.
"It was taken from her bedroom where we located her," he said.
Burns said Benson was out on bail from a Lauderdale County drug case when she was arrested Thursday.
Tuscumbia police and the Colbert County Sheriff's Office assisted in the bust, Burns said.
He said the public also provided key assistance because residents alerted law enforcement to the matter. Burns said many Hook Street homes are only a few feet from the street and it is a well-traveled road.
"We don't need people getting messed up and buying drugs and getting back onto the street there," he said. "As anyone who travels down Hook Street knows, the houses are right by the road. We really appreciate the public's help in this case."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.