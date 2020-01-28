The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program will provide free, in-person tax preparation assistance to Shoals residents from Feb. 3 to April 15.
The service is provided by volunteers who are IRS-trained and IRS-certified.
It is open to taxpayers of all ages, and does not have income limits.
Membership in AARP is not required.
The tax help will be available at the following locations:
• In Florence -- Florence Library and Broadway Recreational Center
• In Tuscumbia -- Keller Library
• In Russellville -- DHR Building
• In Leighton -- Hopewell CP Church
For information on days and times, call Paul Goebel at 806-790-7837.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.