The TimesDaily earned the state’s most prestigious advertising awards, the Sweepstakes Award, for the fourth consecutive year, capping off a contest season that saw the TimesDaily win 42 awards, including 31 in the Alabama Press Association's Media Awards and 11 in the Alabama Associated Press Media Editors contest.
In the APA Media Awards the TimesDaily won the prestigious Advertising Sweepstakes Awards for the third straight year.
The 31 state press association awards included 17 advertising awards and 14 editorial honors. There were nine first-place finishes, 10 second-place awards, and 12 third-place honors.
In the AP Media Awards, the TimesDaily earned three first-place awards, seven second-place awards, and a third-place award.
“I’m extremely proud of the work the TimesDaily staff puts out on a daily basis," Darrell Sandlin, publisher, said. "We are both thankful and honored by the positive marks we received both in Advertising and Editorial from the latest Alabama Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest. “
The APA Media Awards were presented Saturday at the 2019 summer convention at Perdido Beach Resort in Orange Beach.
This year, 90 publications submitted 3,394 entries in the annual contest. The Illinois Press Association membership judged the entries.
The TimesDaily placed first in the following categories:
• Advertising Sweepstakes, which marked the third straight year the TimesDaily has earned this award.
• Best Single Ad over ½ page black and white for “Huff ‘N Puff” by T.J. Hildreth, Lin Reynolds and Rita Stricklin
• Best Single Ad over ½ page color for “Rise and Roar” by Cherri Sutherland, Rita Stricklin and Lin Reynolds
• Best One-Time Special Section for “Bicentennial”
• Best Classified Display Ad for “Santa’s Christmas Coloring Contest”
• Best Niche Publication for “TN Valley Brides Magazine” by Cecilia Brumley and Lin Reynolds
• Best Online Revenue Builder for “Dash for Cash”
• Best Headline for “Geese still ruffling feathers”
• Best Online Breaking News Coverage for “North Alabama Medical Center”
Second-place awards were won in the following categories:
• Best Single Ad ½ page and under black and white for “Shoals Lighting” by Cherri Sutherland and Rita Stricklin
• Best In-Paper Promotion of Newspaper for “We’ve got your champions” by Lin Reynolds and Renita Jimmar
• Best Original/Creative Idea for “Local Pharmacy Page” by Lin Reynolds and Renita Jimmar
• Best Signature Page for “Annual Halloween Coloring Contest”
• Best Use of Humor for “Huff ‘N Puff” by T.J. Hildreth and Lin Reynolds
• Best Presentation of Online Advertising by Cecilia Brumley and Lin Reynolds
• Best Local News Coverage
• Best Sports News In-Depth Coverage for “ASUN Conference”
• Best Headline for “Workers wade in, weed out creek”
• Best Niche Publication – Newsprint or Glossy for “Explore the Shoals”
Third-place finishes were in the following categories:
• Best Single Ad ½ page and under black and white for “Corey Lee McKean” by Rita Stricklin
• Best Single Ad ½ page and under color for “Renaissance Olive Oil” by Cherri Sutherland and Rita Stricklin
• Best One-Time Special Section – Newsprint or Glossy for Northwest Alabama Medical Center”
• Best In-Paper Promotion of Newspaper for “Lola’s Gifts and Flowers” by Rita Stricklin, Cherri Sutherland and Lin Reynolds
• Best Production and Printing
• Best Sports Coverage
• Best Use of Photographs/Editorial Content
• Best Sports Feature Story for “Breaking down barriers” by Jeff McIntyre
• Best Sports Photo for “Baseball rewind” by Matt McKean
• Best One Time Special Section for “200 Years and Counting – Standing the test of time”
• Best Niche Publication – Newsprint or Glossy for “Shoals Woman” by Sherhonda Allen, Lin Reynolds, Cecilia Brumley
• Best Use of Social Media for “#WilsonHighFriends”
APME Awards
The Alabama Associated Press Media Editors contest was held in May. The TimesDaily earned 11 total awards in the APME judging, including three first-place awards, seven second-place finishes and one third-place awards.
The first-place awards were for:
• Best Non-Deadline Reporting for Russ Corey’s “Sheriff Catching Heat Over Outreach Re-Entry Ministry.”
• Best Sports Non-Deadline Reporting for “ASUN Conference” by Gregg Dewalt, Jeff McIntyre and Craig Thomas
• Best Spot News Photo for “Car Hits House” by Matt McKean
Second-place finishes were for:
• Freedom of Information for “Censorship Not Behind Changes in UNA Student Media” by Lisa Singleton-Rickman and Russ Corey
• Best Headlines
• Best Education Story for Lisa Singleton-Rickman’s “70% of Kids Get Price Breaks”
• Best Deadline Reporting for Tom Smith’s “Neither Rain nor Locked Doors …”
• Best News Graphics and Illustrations
• Best Sports Action Photo for “Reaching for the Stars” by Matt McKean
• Best Sports Feature Photo for “Name Change” by Matt McKean
The third-place finish was for:
• Best Spot News Photo for “Storm Clouds Rolling In” by Matt McKean
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.