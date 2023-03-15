FLORENCE — Hannah Vincent and Jill McCabe steadied their hands and concentrated as they remotely directed small drones through a hoop and safely onto a landing pad.
The McBride Elementary School teachers were among some 70 teachers in the state who spent Tuesday at the University of North Alabama's Education Research and Inservice Center to get first-hand training on operating drones and other types of robotics.
For Vincente and McCabe, the drone training was only a portion of what they learned and planned to take back to their Muscle Shoals school.
The Alabama Technology in Motion Robot Expo also trained teachers to operate robotics for children, including Ozobots, Vex, Shero Bolt, I-Robert Roor, Microbits and Bee-Bots.
The ultimate goal is to make teachers comfortable with robotics so they can feel confident in training students.
"It really is real-life skills," Vincent said. "I'm hopeful about getting a Vex Herobot grant, and there's a lot of ways to integrate it into teaching."
McCabe said students get a kick out of robotics instruction like this, but the devices are much more than toys. They are tools that help students become acquainted with types of operations that are in demand today.
"This is about being able to make real-life connections for kids," he said.
Karen Thorn, instructional technology specialist for the center on UNA's East Campus, said the training is designed to give teachers hands-on experience.
"They touch the devices and learn ways to integrate them into instruction,” Thorn said.
Tharptown Elementary School teachers Brittany Smallwood, Jessica Nichols and Laura Stockton started the morning maneuvering Dash Robots around an obstacle course.
"This training is awesome," Smallwood said. "It incorporates different ways kids are learning now."
"It sparks your thoughts on ways to use it in teaching," Nichols added.
Wares Ferry Road Elementary School technology coordinator Gerod Diggs and librarian Shanda Crittendon made the journey from Montgomery to learn about the devices.
"I love it," Diggs said, following a session on Ozobot coding robots. "I love the resources they have, and the kids will love it because it's hands on."
