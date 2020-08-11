The thermometer reached triple digits Monday for the first time this year, but rain could bring relief this week.
The high at Northwest Alabama Regional Airport hit 100 degrees around mid-afternoon, marking the highest reading of 2020, according to the National Weather Service office in Huntsville. The heat index reached 106 degrees.
The previous high temperature this summer had been 98 degrees, which was reached three times, most recently Sunday, according to weather service data.
The last time the temperature had reached 100 degrees was during a two-day stretch of highs on Oct. 2 and Oct. 3, 2019, according to the weather service. That also is the latest in the year that the temperature ever had reached that mark.
Weather service meteorologist Katie Magee said there are rain chances in the forecast throughout the week, possibly bringing some relief from the heat.
"We're in a weather pattern that's favorable for heat as long as you don't get any storms," Magee said. "If you get a storm, that rain-cooled air will help keep the temperatures down."
The forecast calls for a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms today, but skies otherwise will be mostly sunny with a high in the mid-90s and a heat index as high as 103.
Rain chances are 60% Wednesday through Saturday with highs not quite as scorching.
"The rest of the week it finally starts to moderate a bit," Magee said. "It'll only be near 90, and rain chances pick up a little bit."
After a remarkably wet start to the year that saw the Shoals come within 1 inch of the normal annual rainfall total of 53.2 inches, the area has dried up. Only .46 of an inch has fallen since July 13, according to the weather service.
