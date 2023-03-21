Vicki Thompson enjoys a morning stroll with her companion, Lilly, as they find warmth in the sun Monday in downtown Tuscumbia. Monday marked the first day of spring despite freezing temperatures in the morning and a high near 50. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]
Vicki Thompson enjoys a morning stroll with her companion, Lilly, as they find warmth in the sun Monday in downtown Tuscumbia. Monday marked the first day of spring despite freezing temperatures in the morning and a high near 50. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]
FLORENCE — On a Monday that saw morning temperatures dip as low as 21 degrees and highs struggle to get out of the 40s, something occurred in the late afternoon that seemed out of place.
Spring officially arrived at 4:42 p.m.
"It doesn't feel like it, does it?" asked Andy Kula, meteorologist for the National Weather Service office in Huntsville.
However, Kula also came bearing good news for those ready for spring-like weather.
"It is going to warm up this week," he said. "On Thursday we're going to be pushing 80. So, it jumps up quickly."
The weather service's Climate Prediction Center stated there is a slightly-above average chance of above-normal temperatures for the next three months, Kula said. That takes us through spring, with summer officially starting at 9:58 a.m. on June 21.
Today will see partly cloudy skies and a high near 60, following by highs near 69 Wednesday, 79 Thursday and 76 Friday, according to the weather service.
First, however, we have to deal with another freeze warning until 9 a.m. today, as temperatures are expected to drop into the 28- to 32-degree range, Kula said.
Monday's 21-degree low flirted with the record for Monday's date, which is 18 degrees set in 1923, according to weather service data.
Kula said he cannot guarantee we have seen the last of the freezing mark for the season.
"This time around we're able to draw down this cold air mass that's in Canada and in the polar regions," he said. "It hasn't warmed up enough there to keep that from happening.
"The good news is, this time of year, with the sun's angles and having longer days, the air mass can modify more. The cold air mass we had in December, we might have been there again if we still had December's angles and short days."
The Shoals has more than 12 hours of daylight this time of year with the sun rising today at 6:53 a.m. and setting at 7:02 p.m., according to the weather service.
The average high for today's is 67 degrees with an average low of 45, according to weather service data.
