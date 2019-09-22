Autumn is only hours away but don't expect temperatures to comply with the season anytime soon, forecasters said.
The official start of fall is 2:50 a.m. Monday but the first week will be met with highs in ranges that we usually feel in the middle of summer.
Today's high will be in the upper 80s, according to the National Weather Service office in Huntsville. The high may only make it to the mid-80s Tuesday, but then return to the 90s afterward. Lows will be in the low to mid-60s. Dry conditions are expected to continue.
The normal high for this time of year is 82 degrees, with a normal low of 59, according to weather service data.
"Looking at our temperature forecast for the next couple of weeks to start fall, it's looking like a lot of the same," said Geoffrey Heidelberger, meteorologist for the weather service office in Huntsville. "It will be a hot and dry to start the season."
Heidelberger said rain chances range from weak to non-existent.
"We've got a 20 to 30% chance Monday, but that's not looking too strong," he said. "And there's just a slight chance mid-week but there's a lot of uncertainty with that."
September has been particularly hot this season, averaging 7.2 degrees above normal, according to weather service data. In fact, the high has reached 100 degrees three times in the last 10 days.
"Basically, a high-pressure system is sitting over the Southeast, leading to a big ridge, and keeping systems to the north and south of us," Heidelberger said.
There is hope for those wanting to feel some autumn crispness this year.
The weather service's Climate Prediction Center anticipates a 70-80% chance of above-average temperatures for the Shoals in its 8-14 day outlook. However, that drops to a 50-60% chance of above-average temperatures in the three- to four-week outlook and approximately 40% chance of above-average temperatures for the month and three-month outlooks.
September has been extremely dry, with .06 of an inch of rainfall recorded in the Shoals for the entire month thus far, according to the weather service.
The U.S. Drought Monitor lists the northern half of Lauderdale County and southeastern section of Colbert County as abnormally dry.
That is one step below a D-1 rating, which is a moderate drought. Ratings go as high as D-4, which is an exceptional drought.
It is too soon to tell how this could impact autumn foliage, although an article last week on The Weather Channel's website stated foliage season in the South and East could be pushed back by approximately one week due to the unusually warm conditions.
Typically, foliage peaks in late October-early November in north Alabama.
Before September's dry spell, this had been a good summer for precipitation, with rainfall totals above average in the Shoals. June's total of 3.15 inches was 1.61 inches above normal; July's 6.23 inches was 1.93 inches above normal; and August's 3.75 inches was .6 inches above normal, weather service data indicates.
The Alabama Forestry Commission has placed the entire state under a fire danger advisory until rainfall arrives.
