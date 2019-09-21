TUSCUMBIA — A symposium in conjunction with the new Spruce Pine Pottery art exhibit will be today from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Tennessee Valley Museum of Art.
The symposium is titled "Clay without Borders: The Historic Pottery of Northwest Alabama and Northeast Mississippi." Admission is free.
Speakers include Joey Brackner, director of the Alabama Center for Traditional Culture, Alabama pottery collector Billy Weeks, and author and historical researcher/Spruce Pine Pottery expert Ann Z. Wrenn.
The speakers will share the story of Spruce Pine Pottery (1913-1941) and its transformation from traditional family pottery to a more decorative style of art pottery.
Presenters will also share how craftsmen and their families traveled throughout the mid-South in the 19th and early 20th centuries with little regard to state lines.
Brackner said new information discovered during the project will help researchers in Mississippi and Arkansas as they document their state's history.
Some Mississippi pottery researchers will also present at the symposium.
