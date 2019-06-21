FLORENCE — The Tennessee Valley Strummers will perform from 2 to 4 p.m. today in the gallery of the Florence-Lauderdale Visitor Center.
The dulcimer group performs monthly at the tourism center, playing the four-stringed tablature-style instrument that was developed in the 1700s in the southern Appalachian Mountains.
The event is free to the public.
