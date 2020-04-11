FLORENCE — The tent city that consists of more than two dozen homeless residents moved Friday either inside the Salvation Army of the Shoals or to a camp area surrounding it.
Salvation Army Capt. Benjamin Deuel announced earlier this week that the agency's 1601 Huntsville Road location is available for homeless people when they leave Veterans Park.
Mayor Steve Holt said when COVID-19 forced churches to close, that resulted in Room in the Inn having to close its season earlier this year, so the city offered Veterans Park for the remainder of the season, which concluded after Thursday night.
Churches house homeless residents through the Room in the Inn program during the cold-weather season.
City Council President Dick Jordan was among a group of city leaders who went to Veterans Park to keep tabs on the move.
Jordan said they started at 10 a.m., and a van filled with homeless residents, tents and their personal belongings made about three trips from there to the Salvation Army. He said it took some four hours for everyone to pack up and move.
"It went pretty smoothly," he said. "The police and everyone really did a good job doing their part."
Jordan commended the Salvation Army for its action.
"This helps meet this need, and they will be able to help them find housing and jobs," Jordan said. "A lot of them want just that: an opportunity."
Deuel said three meals a day will be provided. He asks anyone interested in assisting with preparing meals or providing food to call 256-764-4432.
The organization has brought in portable toilets outside, and picnic benches also will be provided, he said.
Duel said they were able to place several people in permanent housing last week, and have about 20 people in the shelter now. He said they will have room for 20 to 50 people, counting the outside space.
This also would provide the opportunity for the agency to assist them, Deuel said. He said the agency can provide counseling, classes, computer access and assistance with résumés.
