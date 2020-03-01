FLORENCE — The 115th Signal Battalion has returned to its home armory in the Florence-Lauderdale Industrial Park after a two-year restoration project.
Many of the approximately 200 battalion members were on hand, and some even cut the ribbon Friday to officially reopen the 4151 Helton Drive armory.
Lt. Col. John Crutcher, commander of the 115th, said Florence is the ideal location for the battalion.
"We have a very good partnership in the city of Florence and we thank you for your commitment to us," Crutcher told city leaders, members of the Shoals Chamber of Commerce and others in attendance during the ceremony.
Following the event, he commented that he likes the Shoals location. He added the unit has also have developed a strong partnership with the ROTC program at the University of North Alabama.
"This is where I wanted to be," Crutcher said. "It's easier to recruit from here and I just like it here."
The $2.1 million restoration provided numerous improvements, according to information from the Alabama National Guard. They include:
• Mmechanical, electrical, plumbing and lighting upgrades that include energy-efficient systems.
• A reconfiguration and addition to the interior walls.
• Installation of an electronic fire alarm and security systems.
• Ceiling finishes and replacement of floors.
• Uupgrades to restrooms and showers.
• replacement of all telecommunications infrastructure.
• Uupgrades to the civilian parking area and expansion of the military parking.
The 25,399-square-foot armory was built in 1979.
Formed on Dec. 16, 1959, the 115th has a proud history of service within and outside the United States.
The unit was deployed during Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003, Operation Enduring Freedom in 2011, and Operation Spartan Shield in 2013, Crutcher said.
The 115th also was the first to assist in recovery efforts in Hackleburg following the April 27, 2011, tornado outbreak. They also provided Hurricane Katrina relief, and responded during ice storms, he said.
Officials pointed out the 115th, which includes 15 full-time service members, has an annual economic impact of $590,615 to the community.
"We're proud of the facility, but mostly we're proud of the soldiers of the 115th, Mayor Steve Holt said during Friday's ceremony. "I can't say enough about being able to have this facility here in the city of Florence."
