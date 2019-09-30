FLORENCE — The Ray Gautreaux 79th Fighter Bomber Squadron held its 27th annual reunion this weekend, and an organizer said it could be the group's final reunion.
The American Air Force Patriots made history with their Republic F-84G Thunderjets. They were stationed at RAF Woodbridge, England, from 1952 to 1956.
The group that once numbered around 400 now has 39 members living, and all of them are in their 80s and 90s.
The members came to Florence and assembled at the Marriott Shoals Hotel and Spa on Friday, where the members were honored by Florence Mayor Steve Holt and members of the local VFW.
Following the reception, there was a chimes of remembrance ceremony memorializing those members of the tight-knit group who've died.
Sarah Christmas, an organizer and daughter of deceased squadron member Kerney Rutland of Cherokee, said this year's reunion is particularly special as it likely won't happen again.
"To honor these brave men is such a privilege, and for them to have kept contact all these years is amazing, but the number still living is dwindling," she said. "They're so very deserving of being honored, and we want this to be their best reunion ever. They served their country well."
