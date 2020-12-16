FLORENCE — The Shoals Economic Development Authority Board on Tuesday recommended a $40,000 funding boost to help a local manufacturer with an expansion that is expected to result in 20 hires.
spotlight
Thacker expansion to create 20 jobs
- By Bernie Delinski Staff Writer
-
-
- 0
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- Hundreds of GOP members sign onto Texas-led election lawsuit
- Justice Department sues Alabama over prison conditions
- Police arrest 4 in vehicle theft, break-ins
- Former State Rep. Greg Burdine Dies at 61
- Few details released about Thursday shooting
- Wreck kills Lauderdale woman
- James Hayes
- Florence football coach Will Hester resigns
- Bill would prohibit payments to groups that turn out voters
- Judy C. Pounders
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Pre-election chaos was one sided (8)
- Unborn human life has much value (6)
- Goodbye, Barr, and thanks for nothing (3)
- America is on its way to greatness (3)
- Not qualified to be a senator (3)
- Harris could be first female president (3)
- Biden victory will help these countries (2)
- America got an early Christmas gift (2)
- Government works hard to exclude public (2)
- Group asks Colbert School Board to reconsider system's closure (1)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.