FLORENCE — Missy Smith laughed Thursday as she admitted her long wait really wasn't needed.
"I don't really want anything," Smith said, as she headed the line outside Target awaiting the store's 5 p.m. opening. "It's like an addiction."
Lines formed at numerous stores Thursday as Shoals shoppers left the Thanksgiving table to get a jump on Black Friday.
Joined by her son, Andrew McCullan, Smith was first in line at Target, in the Cox Creek Shopping Center Store, arriving at 1:30 p.m.
"There was no one else for an hour," Smith said. "I just looked at my sales papers and planned out my strategy."
At around 2:30 p.m., Charles Buckley and his son, Briggs Buckley, joined her. Soon the line grew and grew.
Like Smith, they bided their time by plotting out additional shopping destinations.
"We're looking at other deals at other places for after we finish here," Briggs Buckley said.
They also made plans for Target.
"We strategize what we're going to do and where we're going to split up when we get in there," Charles Buckley said.
Charles Buckley also passed the time by making dad jokes, telling people if he had a second son he would have named him Stratton.
"He's only been telling that for 29 years," Briggs Buckley said, rolling his eyes.
Just a few stores down, Steve Jones and Marcia Orda were navigating a 65-inch television through the aisles of a busy Electronic Express. They also added a 75-inch screen to their purchase.
"This is the first year I've done this in a while," Jones said, adding he knew there would be good deals at the store, which is in its first year in Florence. "This is a new store and they're wanting to get known in the area and I guess this is a way to do it."
At Florence Mall, J.C. Penney was the first store to open, welcoming customers at 2 p.m., which was a warm relief for sisters Makayla and Hannah Harrell.
"This is our first time to do this," Hannah Harrell said while waiting in line. "It's cold."
"You know it's cold when your nose gets numb," her sister added.
They talked with Destiny Williams, who was in line behind them, and she soon became a new-found friend.
Williams said she enjoyed the conversation, adding, "It's a good way to kill time."
Cindy Terry was the first to enter J.C. Penney, having secured her place at the front of the line at 11 a.m.
"I've done it the last three or four years," Terry said. "It's a thing we always do every year and we enjoy it."
