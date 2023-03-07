FLORENCE — Reopening day is finally in sight for The CaringPlace adult day services center.
The center's first day in full-scale operation begins at 8 a.m. March 29 after nine years of suspended service due to the loss of its building.
The board of directors acquired the new facility at 216 Marengo St. in Florence, which was a gift from the city of Sheffield, and has raised the $350,000 required to cover the agency's first-year costs.
The reopening is coming at just the right time for Ollie Cooper, a board member and participant in the caregiver's support group.
Her mother, Mary Sargent, will be a client.
Cooper moved back to the Shoals from Georgia to care for her mother after Sargent was diagnosed with dementia. She immediately enjoyed the benefits of her caregiver support group.
"Just learning which way to go, what to do, or not do ... it was just a blessing to connect with a group that could relate to my circumstances," Cooper said.
She said the center provides much-needed services, calling it a lifeline for herself, her mother and others in comparable situations.
"It will allow me the time I need to focus on personal things and not have to worry about her being taken care of," Cooper said. "It's a family environment for those of us in the support groups as well."
The center will have a grand reopening celebration at noon March 22 with a public ribbon cutting and reception.
The CaringPlace will continue with its original mission of providing respite for caregiving families while their loved ones enjoy a safe, enjoyable setting where they can engage with others, participate in a variety of activities, and dine with others, all under the supervision of a professional staff.
The new center will be fully staffed with an executive director, activities director, registered nurse, certified nursing assistant, a cook and administrative/patient care assistant.
Clients are being scheduled now.
Board member and financial contributor Eileen Nunnelly credited co-founder Elba Barnes and the board of directors with working tirelessly to re-establish much-needed day services for aging residents of the Shoals with memory loss and other frailties and age-related limitations.
Nunnelly said some clients may spend four hours a day at the center, while others may be there from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
"We've been in such great need for these services and it just wasn't an option to not reopen, despite it taking a little longer than we'd hoped," Nunnelly said. "We're thrilled to be at this point."
The center's director, Nicole Fults, is coming in after a 20-year career as chief operations officer for the Girl Scouts of Northwest Alabama.
"I feel like I've come full circle — from instilling courage, confidence and character in girls to now doing the same with older individuals," she said. "It's great to be a part of a program that serves such tremendous needs."
The center, which can accommodate 25 clients at one time, is open Monday through Friday. The center offers three levels of care. Clients will be evaluated to determine the level of care and cost.
Payment will be accepted through Veteran's Administration, long-term care insurance or private pay.
Montessori techniques for the elderly will be implemented as the staff will be trained next week.
"Montessori is a unique and proven successful method of meeting clients' needs where they are," Fults said. "That's what our center is all about, meeting needs."
Clients are being scheduled now by calling 256-335-5245.
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.