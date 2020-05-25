FLORENCE — The Florence Senior Center has a roofing makeover.
The center, also called "The Club," has a fresh roof thanks to work by Mid America Roofing Inc., officials said.
City council unanimously approved this month the $54,253 bid from Mid America, which was more than $30,000 lower than the next-lowest bid, according to the contract.
In addition to the base bid, Mid America would receive $2.50 per square foot for any replacement plywood decking that could be needed, the contract states.
"The Club" is at the former Florence Golf and Country Club, which is off Alabama 20.
