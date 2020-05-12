The Club/Florence Senior Center remains closed for day-to-day recreation and the nutrition program.
It has not been determined when The Club will reopen. However, the nutrition program (hot meals) will resume May 18 with curbside pick-up from 11 to 11:30 p.m. Monday-Friday for established clients.
Donations are appreciated, but not expected.
If anyone has any questions or needs information about the nutrition program, call 256-760-6420 between 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.