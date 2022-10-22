Course designer Lavone Wolf, Florence Parks and Recreation Director Bill Jordan and disc golf legend Tom Monroe helped dedicate The Club on Cypress disc golf course in Florence on Friday. Jordan is holding the orange Wham-O Super Pro Frisbee Wolfe started playing the sport with in 1974 while attending the University of North Alabama. [COURTESY]
FLORENCE — The Club on Cypress disc golf course designer Lavone Wolfe used an orange Wham-O Super Pro Frisbee, the first disc he ever used in the sport, to take the ceremonial first shot to commemorate the opening of the course on Friday.
