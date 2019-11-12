Ed Chaney heard the explosion and turned around to see a fellow soldier in need.
"I was there five months and we were on patrol one morning," the Vietnam War veteran told the large crowd Monday at the Veterans Day ceremony at Veterans Park in Florence. "A machine gunner was behind me and he stepped on a booby trap. I ran to help him and stepped on a booby trap.
"I thought it had just knocked me down. So I tried to get back up and fell and realized my left leg was gone."
Chaney also lost his left arm in the explosion.
On a day dedicated to thanking America's military veterans, Chaney reminded the crowd of the additional importance of remembering that the war doesn't end when their service is over.
For some, there are physical reminders. For many, there are mental ones. For others, like Chaney, there is a combination.
He was diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. Against the advice of others, Chaney returned to Vietnam after the war to visit the places where he had served. That proved to be a bad decision.
"I got back home and my wife said I was crazy with memories," he said, describing seeing things that weren't there, including people, in a room with him.
"I just got to where I couldn't stand myself, and I decided the best thing would be just to commit suicide," he said. "A voice told me not to."
Chaney said he realizes today that was the voice of God, who saved his life.
Also Monday, Anthony Ramos led a group on a 22-mile walk from Rogersville into Florence as a way to commemorate the fact that an average of 22 veterans die from suicide each day.
The group has done this every Veterans Day since 2015 to help raise awareness of the plight of veterans.
At Veterans Park, the ceremony included a dove release and an airplane fly-over, as well as a wreath laying and the unveiling of a monument to honor the four residents who have fallen in the Global War on Terrorism.
Those four — Matthew Conley, James Tyler Lindsey, David Blair Faulkner and Steven Robert Torbert — join 225 other Lauderdale County residents who gave the ultimate sacrifice in World War I, World War II, the Korean War or Vietnam War. All are honored at the Veterans Memorial at the park.
Florence Mayor Steve Holt told the veterans in attendance they are part of a special group.
"It's my honor for me to honor you," Holt said. "You are the elite. You absolutely are the elite."
Lauderdale County Commission Chairman Danny Pettus added it is chilling to think about where this nation would be without veterans.
"Who would rule this land without you?" Pettus asked them.
Following the annual Veterans Day Parade down North Main Street in downtown Tuscumbia, veterans and members of the public gathered on the Colbert County Courthouse lawn.
After the parade, Deshler Middle School counselor Pan Lenz showed off a T-shirt the school sold to raise money to send local veterans to Washington, D.C., through the Honor Flight program.
The program provides free trips to the U.S. capital so veterans can visit the monuments and memorials erected in their honor.
Lenz said the school raised $365.
A Veterans Day concert Monday at Launch Point Church also was raising money for the Honor Flight Program.
Lenz said the school will sell the shirts next year and donate money to another program or charity for veterans.
During his address, Colbert County Probate Judge Daniel Rosser, who served six years in the military, discussed how Americans always have answered the call of duty. He also explained the origin of Veterans Day.
"On the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, the fighting of World War I ended in 1918," Rosser said. "Due to the conclusion of the war to end all wars, Nov. 11 became universally recognized as a day of celebration. The day was originally declared Armistice Day, eight years after the end of World War I, and only honored veterans of that war."
In 1954, after World War II and the Korean War, Armistice Day became Veterans Day, a day to honor all veterans who served America in war and defended democracy.
Flags of all the branches of services were displayed outside the courthouse, which was draped with a huge American Flag.
