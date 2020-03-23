The Alabama Department of Public Health in its daily afternoon update has reported a third case of coronavirus has been reported in Lauderdale County.
As of 4 p.m., the ADPH reports there are 196 confirmed cases of coronavirus across Alabama.
Jefferson County still leads the statewide totals with 86 confirmed cases, followed by Shelby County with 22, Madison County with 21 and Lee County with 19.
To date, there have been no deaths in Alabama linked to the virus.
