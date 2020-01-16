FLORENCE — Jayda Kincaid spoke right up when asked what the Statue of Liberty means to her.
"It means freedom," the Weeden Elementary School third-grader said, her face beaming with excitement.
She then added a tidbit about the statue.
"It was made in many pieces in France and shipped over here," she said.
Harlan Elementary School third-grader Rylan Johnson added additional pieces of trivia: The statue is 305 feet tall and has 354 steps.
Students mentioned other things they learned about the Statue of Liberty that many American adults likely don't know. Among them:
-- There is a broken chain at the feet of the statue to symbolize freedom.
-- The statue was designed by Gustave Eiffel, who also designed the Eiffel Tower.
-- It originally had a copper color but turned to its green-blue hue due to oxidation.
It was apparent the students absorbed the information they had just heard from "Libby," which is the nickname for the woman who portrayed the Statue of Liberty during Wednesday's launch of Liberty's Legacy's "Super Citizen" program.
Founded in Huntsville in 2011, the program is designed to inspire and educate students toward a path of good citizenship, program Director Tawanna Vickers said.
She said that includes lessons on character, financial literacy and career readiness.
Vickers said the program reaches some 48,000 students across the state. Along with the third-grade program, there are ones designed for other grades, and they also are working toward creating a high school program.
"This gets them excited to get back to the classroom and continue learning," Vickers said.
Harlan third-grade teacher Colleen Price said the program lasts about eight weeks. It culminates with a closing ceremony during which each class nominates a "Super Citizen." She said her class nominated a school resource officer one year and a custodian another year.
Weeden third-grade teacher Heather Pounders said the students get a lot out of the program each year.
"It's a great opportunity for our kids to really learn about being a 'Super Citizen,'" Pounders said. "They get to learn about character traits. It's fun and it's exciting."
