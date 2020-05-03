TUSCUMBIA — Helen Keller Festival organizers say this year's event won't be happening, due to ongoing concerns regarding the threat of COVID-19 spread in crowds.
Festival board president Jamie Smith said after meeting with the Tuscumbia mayor and City Council, the decision was made to cancel the festival set for June 25-28.
She said due to Gov. Kay Ivey's extension of the order to limit gathering numbers, "we felt canceling was only prudent."
But, Smith said, it was nonetheless disappointing.
"We felt like we'd still have to limit the number of attendees, even in June and that would be virtually impossible because on Saturday night we could easily hit 900 people," she said. "We couldn't financially limit such a crowd to 100."
Smith said this was not the decision the board wanted to make.
"It all boils down to the finances but without fundraising coming in, we simply can't put it on," she said, adding that no single aspect of the festival can be held separately either.
The chief means of financing the annual festival that celebrates the life and Tuscumbia-based legacy of Helen Keller is sponsorships. Those were down this year already.
The festival's operating budget in recent years has been in the $30,000 to $50,000 range, depending on expenses associated with the entertainment headliner.
"Our budget totally depends on sponsorships and we've already gotten many commitments but the checks we've gotten in haven't been for the same amount as the commitments because businesses have been hit so hard," she said.
Smith said board members are contacting those sponsors who've already paid.
"We know many of them had this event budgeted anyway, so we're hoping they tell us to keep the sponsorship money until next year," she said. "We're trying now to come up with an incentive for that."
Colbert Tourism Director Susann Hamlin said the festival is a much anticipated yearly event and its cancellation is disheartening.
"It's a wonderful event that's a deeply rooted part of Tuscumbia," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.