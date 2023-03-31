FLORENCE — Christine Doxie immediately recognized the sweet lyrics of the classic hymn "Going Home to Jesus" as they filled her Martin Street home earlier this week.
"She was singing that just the other night," Doxie said, talking about her mother, Lillian Thompson.
Thompson nodded and said she still loves a good old hymn.
"Born Again," "Show Me Jesus Show Me," "Amazing Grace" and "Going Home to Jesus" were among those Thompson rattled off when recalling the days when she led the choir at Bethel Lauderdale Missionary Baptist Church.
Her enthusiasm for singing and life in general remain vivid in Thompson's personality, although a different song likely will take center stage today: "Happy Birthday To You."
Today is Thompson's 100th birthday.
"I just thank the Lord for letting me live to get that old," she said this week while chatting with Doxie and her son Paul Thompson, who are the two surviving children among her six.
Thompson said there is no magic trick to living this long.
"I do some of the things the doctor says to do," she said.
After her children reminded their mother of her love for ice cream, she smiled and adjusted that statement somewhere.
"I can't do everything he says," she said.
Reflecting on her life and changes she has witnessed, Thompson said she grew up in the Woodland area near what we know as the Gunwaleford Road area of Florence, and attended Bethel Lauderdale School.
"I walked to school and when it rained we had to go to school in a wagon," she said. "We didn't have a car."
She already had married Sambo Thompson by the time she ever lived in a house with electricity. They were married for 65 years until Sambo died in 2003.
"He was a nice man," Thompson said. "He worked. He took care of me good. We did fuss some but we didn't fight, and he was good to his children."
Thompson fondly remembers belonging to a quilting club for years, and laughed when Doxie chimed in, "That's when they used to neighborhood gossip."
Thompson also worked at as a housekeeper at Mitchell-Hollingsworth Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Eliza Coffee Memorial Hospital.
She also recalls enjoying shopping at old locations, such as McIntyre's at the Oakland Gin and Cox Store in west Florence.
She said a typical day used to include cooking on a wood stove and going to a nearby cistern to get water. That is, unless the area experienced a dry spell.
"When the cistern would dry out I'd go to the spring and haul water," Thompson said.
That meant a long walk back to the house carrying a heavy load of water, but she said they really didn't give it a thought.
"Back in those days it wasn't that bad because that's the only way we had to get it," Thompson said.
Besides, without water, there was nothing to boil, and without boiled water, there was no way to wash clothes, she said.
In many ways, life was difficult and involved a great deal of hard work.
"But it was fun back in those days," Thompson said.
