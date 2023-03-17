Editor's Note: This is the third of a series of stories spotlighting the members of the 2022 class to be enshrined into the Alabama Music Hall of Fame later this month.
FLORENCE — For years, Jerry Ryan juggled a career as an educator and musician until one day he realized he made more money playing music with the band he helped create.
And while he enjoyed his time coaching basketball and teaching, Ryan said there is nothing like the feeling of being on stage, playing music and transforming a room full of strangers into new friends.
The group Ryan helped form is Three on a String, which has been entertaining fans in Alabama and across the country for 52 years.
Three on a String is also part of the 2023 Alabama Music Hall of Fame induction class.
"We are deeply honored," Ryan said. "When Sandra Burroughs at the hall of fame called, I asked, are you sure you got your facts straight on this. It's something you don't think about, but when we did, we said, wow. We're tickled to death."
Since Three on a String has been around for so long, Ryan said they have a rather large contingent of friends and family, about 40, that will be attending the induction ceremony Thursday at the Marriott Shoals Conference Center.
"We started in February 1971," Ryan said. "Me and Bobby Horton and John Vess."
Ryan, who had been a basketball coach at Ensley and Woodlawn high schools, was coaching at Samford University where Horton and Vess were students.
One day when the basketball team was on the football field running, a man dressed like a hunter, Warren T. Musgrove, approached him and asked if he was the basketball coach that plays guitar. Ryan admitted he was, and Musgrove asked if he could gather a couple more players to perform at his folk music festival. He said Musgrove also did public relations for the school.
They agreed and set out learning seven songs they ended up having to play twice to fill their time slot at the festival, which was held at Horse Pens 40, an outdoor nature park in St. Clair County.
Ryan said Vess left the band after about eight or nine months, but they found another player to handle upright bass. For a period of time, they went through several bass players, but when his son, Brad, turned 20, he joined the band on bass and remains with the group today.
The 2023 version of Three on a String includes Ryan, Horton, Brad Ryan, and Andy Meginniss, who handles bass duties.
Ryan said the upright bass Meginniss plays is as old as the band. It's still around, he said, because it's been signed by recognizable people, including author and entertainer Garrison Keillor and legendary Florida State football coach Bobby Bowden.
He said Keillor signed the bass and added "music comes from the bottom."
As the group's popularity grew, they began to play more shows out of town. They had agents in Birmingham, North Carolina, Texas and the Shoals.
"We were going all over the country and playing some really good, corporate jobs," Ryan said.
They played clubs in Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, Gadsden and elsewhere. They've also played the W.C. Handy Music Festival and Helen Keller Festival numerous times.
When the band was starting to gain popularity, and Ryan was keeping late hours playing shows and travelling, he took a look at how much he was earning as assistant principal at Huffman High School and playing music in the clubs.
"The clubs was the most," Ryan said.
He told the principal that he would be leaving to play music full time.
While Three on a String played a lot of bluegrass music, their sets include a variety of musical genres, but also add a bit of comedy into their shows.
Ryan said Horton would try out comedy routines and if the audience responded in a positive manner, they'd add it to their shows.
"We pretty much do what we want, as long as it's entertaining and people stay until it's over," he said. "If it didn't work, we didn't do it."
Ryan said he always tells the lighting technician to keep the house lights up enough to see the audience's faces.
He said Willie Nelson once said during concerts, he'd focus on one member of the audience, "the nicest one," and play the show for them. Ryan said he's used that system himself.
Ryan explained while the group was primarily a trio, over the years, members of the group would temporarily leave for one reason or another.
So they added a fourth member, a "permanent fill in," and retained the name "Three on a String."
While he's 82 years old, Ryan said he and the others have no intention of quitting.
"We ain't got that much sense," he said. "I enjoy it. There ain't nothing like it, man. You go to a place like last night, Luverne, Alabama. Nobody knew us. Some of them might have heard of us, but at the end of the show, we got a standing ovation. We made a whole room full of new friends. It's an euphoric feeling."
