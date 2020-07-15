FLORENCE — A Tier 1 automotive supplier that will produce 279 well-paying jobs appears to be coming to the Shoals.
The Shoals Economic Development Authority Board on Tuesday unanimously approved dedicating $11.5 million from the Shoals Economic Development Fund toward the project.
SEDA officials have not made the company's name public at this point, instead sticking to the code name Project Tango.
They said the company wants to go in a SEDA prospective building at Shoals Research Airpark in Muscle Shoals, and double the building's size to 200,000 square feet.
"It puts us in a market that we are not currently in," SEDA President Kevin Jackson said. "There will be a formal announcement pretty soon, and they'll tell you exactly what that market is.
"The company that's coming here also has other things they are a part of, which I think will lead to other project opportunities in the Shoals."
The $11.5 million would go toward the total $75 million capital investment. SEDA Vice President Adam Himber said the plant would lease the spec building for 12 years and produce electric vehicle components.
Himber said the average entry level wage would be $19.06 an hour.
The action still must be approved by the Shoals Industrial Development Committee at its July 21 meeting.
Jackson said having the spec building will allow the company to get in and set up for production quickly.
"They expect to be turning product on April 1," he said. "They'll have machinery in here in February. It's going to be a quick turnaround. That's the whole reason you build a spec building is so someone on a tight time frame can quick-turn. You're gonna shave off 3 to 5 months on the process."
SEDA completed the spec building in February 2019, Himber said.
He said SEDA officials visited the company in Michigan last year and the company visited the Shoals this year.
"We listened to the company," he said. "We worked with them and created an incentive for them that would meet their needs, and the other states in our competition could not do this."
Himber said they assured company officials the Shoals has the workforce they are seeking.
"We spent countless hours and who knows how many emails we sent back and forth from the data we collected to prove that we can support the needs of their business," he said.
