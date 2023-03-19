RED BAY — Some areas of Tiffin Motorhomes could see an employee reduction of 30% by the end of this month, according to President Leigh Tiffin in a memo which was reportedly given to the company’s employees on March 6.
This round of layoffs comes less than five months after the company announced a 25% reduction of personnel at all of its plants in late November 2022.
The memo notes that all “necessary staffing adjustments” will be made on March 31.
“We will conduct a thorough review across every department to determine the appropriate number of personnel needed to produce the high-quality motorhomes we’re known for at Tiffin at a cost that allows the company to remain viable,” Tiffin said in the memo to employees.
That same day the city of Belmont, Mississippi, will hold a Tiffin Layoff Job Fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Belmont City Hall, according to the city’s social media post.
The announcement notes that the job fair is being held by the city in partnership with Tiffin Motorhomes.
The second round of cuts were called “necessary” in the company memo so it can adjust its output of manufactured motorhomes to better reflect the market demand, and reduce a buildup of inventory on dealer lots.
Recreational vehicle sales dropped 18% in 2022 after a record 600,240 were shipped in 2021, according to the RV Industry Association. Projections for this year are no better. The industry is anticipating a 16% drop in sales.
“We don’t build open units,” Tiffin said in the memo. “We work to ensure all scheduled units are sold. We are watching dealer inventory very closely and will continue to focus on driving it lower.”
The Tiffin Group in early January announced it would stop production of the Vanleigh RV line of its towable recreation vehicles at its Burnsville, Mississippi, plant.
That portion of the Tiffin Group reportedly was launched in 2014 by Leigh Tiffin and his father Van Tiffin.
Tiffin Motorhomes has factories in Red Bay, Vina and Winfield in Alabama, and Belmont and Burnsville, Mississippi.
The Tiffin Group is owned by Thor Industries, which acquired the Tiffin Group in December 2020 for $300 million. Tiffin Motorhomes operated independently for almost five decades.
(0) comments
