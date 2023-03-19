F201221 Tiffin Motorhomes01.jpg
Buy Now

Tiffin Motorhomes announced on March 6 that its workforce in some areas could be cut by as much as 30%. The cuts are to take effect on March 31. [PHOTO COURTESY JEFF WILLIAMS/LEWIS COMMUNICATIONS]

RED BAY — Some areas of Tiffin Motorhomes could see an employee reduction of 30% by the end of this month, according to President Leigh Tiffin in a memo which was reportedly given to the company’s employees on March 6.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.