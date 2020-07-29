STAPLETON — The Mobile Press-Register has reported that investigators have identified Florence resident Timothy Ray Rhodes as one of two people killed when a plane crashed Tuesday night in Baldwin County shortly after taking off from Gulf Shores.
According to information provided by the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, the Baldwin County Coroner’s Office has confirmed that Rhodes, 65, was killed.
The identity of a female who was on the plane has not yet been confirmed. There were no survivors.
The Press-Register reported that Scott Fuller, airport manager at Jack Edwards National Airport in Gulf Shores, confirmed the plane had taken off before dark on Tuesday. Fuller showed that a review of recordings showed an announcement at 6:37 p.m. that the plane was taxiing toward takeoff. Two other announcements marked its takeoff and then a departure to the north.
According to the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office, both bodies have been taken to a Department of Forensic Sciences office in Mobile.
Plans called for local investigators to meet with FAA and NTSB personnel today with the NTSB to be the primary investigative agency.
According to FlightAware, that plane arrived in Gulf Shores from Muscle Shoals' Northwest Alabama Regional Airport on Sunday.
GulfCoastNewsToday.com reported that just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday, the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office reported on social media that deputies and fire units were headed to the scene of a “general aviation plane crash” in the area of Mosley Road in Stapleton.
More than two hours later, the sheriff's office posted that fire department units were able to make their way to the crash site by the use of ATVs.
According to reports, the plane, a five-seat Beechcraft Bonanza owned by QT Flyers LLC based in Florence, took off from the Jack Edwards Airport in Gulf Shores at around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday and was last seen around 7:01 p.m.
In addition to Baldwin County deputies, fire crews from Styx River, Loxley and Stapleton also responded to the crash, according to the report.
