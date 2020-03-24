To ensure the safety of our customers and employees, effectively immediately the lobbies of the TimesDaily and the Courier Journal, both located at 219 West Tennessee St., will be closed to outside traffic.
TimesDaily customers needing assistance are encouraged to conduct their business via our website at www.timesdaily.com and by email, or by telephone.
Contact numbers for services at the TimesDaily include:
• Our main number is 256-766-3434.
• For Classified Advertising assistance, call 256-740-4736.
• For subscription questions or to pay your newspaper bill, call 256-740-5760. You can also subscribe to the paper online at www.timesdaily.com.
• For help with your Advertising or payment of advertising bills, call 256-740-5769.
• For News suggestions or questions, call 256-740-4725.
To contact the Courier Journal: For Classified Advertising assistance call 256-764-4268; for retail advertising assistance please call 256-740-4701.
