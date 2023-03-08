The TimesDaily will switch from carrier delivery to delivery by the U.S. Postal Service starting April 4, Publisher Darrell Sandlin announced today.
The newspaper will continue to have print editions five days a week. With the move to mail delivery, The TimesDaily will also switch to an expanded weekend edition that will be delivered on Saturday instead of Sunday, starting April 8.
The Tuesday through Friday editions will continue to be delivered the day they are published. Subscribers will receive their newspaper in their mailbox or post office box.
Subscribers will be able to access an enhanced digital replica of the newspaper early each morning of publication.
“In some ways it’s a very difficult decision,” said Sandlin. “Loyal employees and carriers are impacted, and that’s the toughest part. However, in many ways, it just makes sense.”
“For some time, we have offered an exact replica of our newspaper pages digitally with virtually no delivery cost. The TimesDaily is launching an App today that improves the digital experience tremendously. We haven’t even finalized the App and more than 700 people have installed the App in Florence.”
The newspaper’s mission has always been to provide local news and advertising information about our community.
Sandlin said that carrier turnover rates are high, and in some cases routes have had substitute carriers for more than a year. Higher gasoline prices over the past two years haven’t helped.
“Delivering a newspaper to someone’s home for less than $1 per day just isn’t feasible,” Sandlin said. “More than 25% of our subscribers are getting their newspaper digitally.”
Each TimesDaily subscriber automatically receives 24-hour unlimited online access to TimesDaily.com, the enhanced E-edition, as well as the new TimesDaily app, available in your app store to download on any mobile device.
The E-Edition is a complete replica of the newspaper.
The Saturday paper will look like what your Sunday paper has been – multiple sections, comics, inserts, fliers and coupons. Game Day will continue to publish on Fridays during football season. Your weekend edition will include all local, state, and national news, high school and other sports, and features that you can enjoy the entire weekend.
The move aims in part to ensure more consistent delivery of the TimesDaily. Like across the country, in this economic environment newspaper carriers in our delivery areas have been more difficult to contract and retain.
Over the past several years, many newspapers nationally have switched to delivery via U.S. Postal Service, and the trend is expected to expand in the coming months for publications that continue to invest in a printed edition of the newspaper.
The change will also allow the TimesDaily to be available for delivery in more locations and provide the TimesDaily with the ability to continue to invest more in continuing its role as the primary news source in Florence and the Shoals.
“By utilizing the postal service, we can ensure that each subscriber will get the TimesDaily every day at the same time you get your mail. By moving to postal service delivery, we can focus more of our resources on continuing to reliably gather and deliver the most important community news to our readers.” said Walter Goggins, circulation director for the TimesDaily.
“We have great carriers, but not enough of them,” Goggins said. “Many are attempting to deliver 2 to 4 routes each night. Due to the current market situation, we just don’t have enough reliable carriers to consistently meet the delivery expectations of our readers.”
However, the TimesDaily owes a great deal to the carriers who have dedicated their nights to doing the best job they could to bring the news of the Shoals, Alabama, and the world to your doorsteps or boxes.
“All of the hard work to compile and edit stories, create advertisements, design and print our newspaper was completed each night with the delivery of our newspapers to your homes and businesses,” said Sandlin. “Day in and day out, our readers have been able to enjoy their newspapers because of the diligence of our carrier force.
“For that service, we want to thank our carriers who have been there for us and for you, our readers, through the years.”
