FLORENCE — The TimesDaily kicks off its 45th annual Empty Table Fund today with a goal of $39,000 and hopes that once again the Shoals community will come through in helping meet the needs of those less fortunate in the area.
Benefiting the Salvation Army, the fund is a public collection throughout the holidays.
Last year's fund surpassed its goal of $38,000 by raising $38,508.
"We're so very grateful for this fund that is so instrumental in allowing us to feed people and meet other needs," Salvation Army Captain Benjamin Deuel said.
"The need just never stops. The Salvation Army had a slogan once that said, "Need Knows No Season" and that's always been true. In fact, it's a defining truth for us because we deal with hunger in our community every single day, and it never goes away."
Money collected through the fund is disbursed among multiple areas of assistance from food to providing shelter, to helping people with utilities, and even reuniting families, Deuel said.
With the opening of the new shelter with its nearly double capacity, more people are being helped, which means much greater expense.
The budget for operating the shelter alone is $200,000 a year, about one fifth of the Salvation Army's revenues.
There are numerous other expenses, such as food for children in the after-school program and summer camps for underserved youth.
A major part of the Salvation Army's Christmas assistance program is the Angel Tree program that provides gifts for children ages birth to 12 years, as well as Christmas dinner for their families.
This year, there are 1,700 angels to be adopted, according to Deuel. Several Shoals area elderly residents in need will also have their names on a tree this year.
The Angel Tree will be at Florence Mall, located at the Dillard's women's entrance. The tree for the elderly will be located at the Marriott Shoals Hotel.
The largest fundraiser for the Salvation Army during Christmas has also kicked off with the Red Kettle Campaign.
Currently, there are six locations with kettles with weekend collections scheduled until Thanksgiving, then daily collections through Christmas Eve.
Locations include Hobby Lobby, men's and women's Belk stores, Foodland, JC Penney and Big Lots in Florence, and Rural King in Muscle Shoals.
The collection goal for this year's Red Kettle Campaign is $150,000.
As for the Empty Table Fund, residents may give now through the end of the year, with all proceeds going directly to the Salvation Army.
Contributions may be brought by the TimesDaily office located at 219 W. Tennessee St., Florence, or mailed to TimesDaily Empty Table Fund, P.O. Box 797, Florence, AL 35631.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.