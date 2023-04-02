FLORENCE — Starting this Saturday, you will be able to go to a local newsstand and pick up a copy of the TimesDaily Weekend Edition.
The edition will be much like our Sunday edition, except you can get it a day early.
The move is in conjunction with our transition of how the physical paper is delivered to our subscribers. Starting this Saturday, subscribers will receive their copy of the TimesDaily in the mail.
If your mail is delivered later in the day, fear not. All print subscribers have access to all of the local news in that morning’s paper at a touch of a keystroke by viewing the stories online at timesdaily.com.
Current subscribers need an email address and current account number for your subscription, which is on the upper left corner of your billing statement, to create their account to have full access to stories at timesdaily.com.
Those who have not set up their digital access can do so by going to the bottom of the TimesDaily webpage and clicking on the "Subscriber Digital Access" link under the Sections tab.
Once it has sent you to the My Account section, click on the "Register Here" link.
If you are not a digital subscriber, you can easily sign up by going to the bottom of the TimesDaily webpage and clicking on "Subscribe / Subscription Services" under the Sections tab.
