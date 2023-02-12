FLORENCE — TimesDaily photographer Dan Busey became the first photographer as a member of the Alabama Press Association to earn the 2023 Emerging Journalist Award.
Busey, who has been with the TimesDaily since 2020, was given the award during the APA’s winter conference last week.
“I’m obviously humbled, more so that I am the first photojournalist to receive this prestigious award. There were a lot of great journalists in the state nominated, so to be considered among them is quite flattering,” he said.
TimesDaily Publisher Darrell Sandlin said Busey’s natural abilities as a photojournalist far exceed his experience in years.
“His composition skills are exceptional, and he works extra hard to find an angle that will transform a routine-looking photo into an eye-popping piece of art,” Sandlin said. “That extra effort has drawn praise from staff writers as well as the readers.”
Busey, a North Carolina native, earned his photojournalism degree at Randolph Community College in Asheboro, North Carolina.
Before joining the TimesDaily, he worked for The Dispatch in Lexington, North Carolina and The Decatur Daily.
Busey has won numerous Associated Press awards as well as earned multiple placement in the National Press Photographers Association’s monthly clip contests.
TimesDaily Executive Editor Gary Maitland said Busey’s value extends beyond the photographs he takes on a daily basis.
“Once he receives a photo assignment, Dan will sit down with the reporter and brainstorm on the best way to illustrate the main points of the story,” Maitland said. “These give-and-take discussions have had a big impact on the working relationships in our newsroom.
“Dan is much more than just a picture taker for the TimesDaily. He embraces a broader perspective of his responsibilities, clearly recognizing the value of being a multifaceted gatherer of information.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.