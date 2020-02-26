FLORENCE — Christmas was two months ago, but the Shoals Chamber of Commerce's Leadership Shoals class presented a gift Tuesday that will help up to 80 local children settle in for long winter's naps.
The group gave a $13,355.33 check to the local Sleep in Heavenly Peace program from funds raised through the Shoals Tinsel Trail this past Christmas season.
Shelly Hollis, who along with her husband Tim Hollis is co-president of the local Sleep in Heavenly Peace program, said the money will pay for nearly 80 beds for children.
Hollis invites the public to help build the beds at 9 a.m. March 14 at McFarland Park on the grounds of the Florence-Lauderdale Tourism office, which was the location of the Tinsel Trail.
She said the build is a rewarding event, especially knowing that children benefit.
"After the building, the delivery of the beds is what's really sweet," Hollis said. "Seeing the look on a child getting a clean bed is wonderful."
Class member Dale Price said the Shoals Sleep in Heavenly Peace chapter is new and already has delivered 140 beds to local children.
"I had no idea how many kids in the Shoals are sleeping on the floor and need something like this," Price said.
The leadership class created the Shoals Tinsel Trail in 2019 after group member Randa Hovater, who is over media relations for Florence-Lauderdale Tourism, suggested it.
The trail was a collection of Christmas trees with individuals, businesses and organizations each paying $250 for one. The groups decorate the trees, typically in a theme that depicts the organization or a cause determined by the organization.
Every Leadership Shoals class comes up with a fundraiser and Hovater suggested the Tinsel Trail after seeing a similar trail in Tuscaloosa.
Hovater said she was pleasantly surprised by the large response to the Shoals Tinsel Trail, which produced 52 trees. She said the trail will become an annual event, and there will be a "Christmas in July" offer this summer for discounted trees.
