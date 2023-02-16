ST. FLORIAN — When he's not busy keeping drugs off the streets, the newest member of the St. Florian Police Department likes to spend time accepting hugs and pets.
Titus is St. Florian's first K-9 officer, said Sgt. Alex Moore, the officer in charge of the German shepherd. He is a certified narcotics tracking and criminal apprehension dog.
Moore said it is common for traffic stops to lead to drug busts.
"Narcotics are a big thing here because this is a cut-through town," he said.
Moore said he reached out to Police Chief Curtis McCluskey about getting a K-9, especially in an area that receives a lot of traffic passing through town.
"I asked: 'If I can get funding can we do it?'" he said.
McCluskey liked the idea, as did the town council, which in July approved getting a K-9.
From there, the issue was the cost, but Moore said the American Kennel Club provides grants that help pay for K-9 officers. He got in contact with the agency, and it agreed to pay 75% of the $10,000 cost.
That left $2,500, but the community came through with the remainder.
"We reached out to the community and a bunch of businesses responded," Moore said. "We have a good community. People really care."
Titus already has shown his worth. Moore said he has assisted the State Bureau of Investigation, Lauderdale County Drug Task Force, Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office, Florence Police Department, and Killen Police Department on drug busts through such means as vehicle searches.
"He has gotten a bunch of narcotics off the street," he said.
Moore said that includes cases involving fentanyl and heroin, which have become major issues.
Titus, who was born in Hungary, was obtained from Arete K-9 in Atlanta. Once Moore got him, the two entered a 12-week training course through the Madison County Sheriff's Office. When they completed it in December, Titus went into service.
"When we came back we hit the ground running," Moore said.
Titus knows what it means when he sees Moore in uniform.
"If I'm wearing this, he knows we're going to work," Moore said. "These dogs know they're tools and they love it."
Titus lives and works with Moore.
"He stays with me 24/7," Moore said. "He's part of the family."
The 18-month-old dog also enjoys attention and getting pets from people.
"The good thing is he's very sociable," Moore said.
Mayor Matthew Connolly said he is proud of the way the community came together to help pay for Titus.
"The community is excited about having him," Connolly said. "This is kind of a crossroads area, so you get a lot of traffic and the dog gives you extra support. The school kids love him, so that's kind of a PR move, as well."
Moore said he likes having Titus when he's on patrol, or at a scene.
"It's nice having a partner in the car with me, knowing he will protect me if something happens," he said. "It also de-escalates a situation so much more, just by having a dog."
