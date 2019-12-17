A storm system packing a tornado roared through the area Monday evening, centering in on the Colbert Heights community where authorities still were clearing debris and assessing damage late into the night.
No injuries or fatalities were reported as of Monday night but there were numerous reports of damage to homes, as well as downed trees and power lines.
The system occurred as a strong cold front shot through the area from the west and met unusually warm and humid conditions that saw highs reach into the 70s.
Colbert Heights resident Jeff Suggs was home, trying to get his dogs into the basement when the tornado came through.
"The winds picked up, it started hailing and my head started feeling like it was closing in from pressure and my ears stopped up," Suggs said. "One of my doors started sucking out like it was going to blow out. Then it went back in and it was over with. It lasted about 10 to 15 seconds and was over."
Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson was on the scene Monday night. He said it was difficult to know the extent of damage because it was so dark but he knew it was serious.
"Colbert Heights took a wallop," Williamson said. "It just tore things up here. Right now, we've just got all the crews out here trying to make it to where everybody can get through."
The Colbert County Emergency Management Agency reported multiple roads were blocked from storm debris in the Colbert Heights area.
District 5 Commissioner Darol Bendall went to the impacted area with his son.
"EMA is setting up a command post and there's some damage," Bendall said. "We don't know how much. We know there's trees over the road."
Bendall said there was structural damage on Lynn Drive and Foster Nolan Road, as well as power lines down on Foster Nolan Road.
Lauderdale EMA Director George Grabryan said his county appeared to have come through fairly unscathed as of early Monday evening. There were some reports of some trees and power lines down, including at Joe Wheeler State Park in Rogersville, causing the park to close.
"We've also had power lines down on Tombigbee Street," Grabryan said. "That's really all we've had. We're pretty relieved over that."
The weather system swept quickly through the area and moved on to areas east of the Shoals, including Lawrence County where two people were killed by the storms, authorities said.
National Weather Service officials had been alerting the public for the past few days about Monday's potential for severe weather. Those cautions continued into Monday morning when the agency's Huntsville office held a briefing with local emergency management officials.
During that meeting, meteorologists said they may issue a tornado watch in the afternoon. They did so at 3:45 p.m. for all of north Alabama, as a line that had produced tornadoes in Mississippi during the day made its way closer to the state line.
At 4 p.m., the weather service issued a severe thunderstorm warning. The service issued a tornado warning for the Shoals at 4:26 p.m. due to reports of tornadoes in Mississippi counties near the Alabama line.
At 4:45 p.m., the weather service announced through social media that a strong rotation was detected just south of Cherokee, and at 5:03 p.m., it stated a "confirmed tornado was located near Colbert Heights" and that Spring Valley, Leighton, Hatton and Town Creek were in its track.
The tornado watch was cancelled in northwest Alabama at 7:30 p.m.
