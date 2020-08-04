FLORENCE — Florence-Lauderdale Tourism officials want to do a lot of listening.
On Monday, the board held a planning meeting led by Mitch Hamm, director of Innovation and Entrepreneurship for the College of Business at the University of North Alabama.
Tourism President/CEO Rob Carnegie invited Hamm to talk with board members about ways to enhance communications with the public.
Hamm discussed the importance of letting the public know you want to hear from them, rather than simply speaking to them.
"Ask them for ideas," Hamm said. "Tell them, 'Here's the situation: We're looking for ideas on what you want us to do."
He challenged the board and staff to look for a pattern in presentations they have made.
"The common thing I kept recognizing is there was somebody you felt didn't understand," Hamm said. "Is there a different approach you could use?"
During a slideshow, he cautioned them against simply telling entities how they can help the tourism office. Hamm then showed a slide that provided suggestions: "More listening, less talking; "First understand, then be understood;" and "Identify key individuals we can convert to true allies" were on the list.
"It can be as simple as just a little conversation with these individuals to find out what they want," he said.
The group made a list of entities that could provide input. The list included local governments, groups such as the Hospitality Council, local music-related organizations, the Downtown Florence Alliance, North Alabama Medical Center and schools.
Board members and staff will go over the list and try to pinpoint individuals from those groups that they can talk to about the goals the individual might have for tourism.
The board responded well to Hamm's suggestions.
"We can't operate in a vacuum," board member David Muhlendorf said.
"We've just got to do a better job of making those relationships," board member Larry McCoy added.
They also liked the suggestion from board member Mary White to have meetings with some of the organizations.
Carnegie said board members will report back in 30 days with an action plan that includes identifying individuals from specific organizations, and matching a board or staff member with that person.
He said these relationships are important.
"It's going to have to be something that has to be cultivated over time," Carnegie said. "If we all believe that tourism is everybody's business — and I think we do — we've got to show them we feel that way."
