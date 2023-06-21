Mars Hill’s Olivia Stegall, center, Lila Embry and Grace Stanfield keep the energy going before their games during the first round of the AHSAA softball regionals May 9 at the Florence Sportsplex. The Alabama Tourism Economic Impact Report indicated Lauderdale County took in more than $300 million last year. [FILE/DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]
Mark and Brenda Grasham look at craft vendors during the Helen Keller Festival at Spring Park in Tuscumbia last year. The Alabama Tourism Economic Impact Report indicated Colbert County took in more than $113 million in 2022. [FILE/DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit performs for the crowd during Shoalsfest at McFarland Park in Florence on Oct. 2, 2022. The Shoals generated more than $435 million in travel expenditures last year, according to a state tourism report. [DAVE HYATT/FOR THE TIMESDAILY]
Mars Hill’s Olivia Stegall, center, Lila Embry and Grace Stanfield keep the energy going before their games during the first round of the AHSAA softball regionals May 9 at the Florence Sportsplex. The Alabama Tourism Economic Impact Report indicated Lauderdale County took in more than $300 million last year. [FILE/DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]
Mark and Brenda Grasham look at craft vendors during the Helen Keller Festival at Spring Park in Tuscumbia last year. The Alabama Tourism Economic Impact Report indicated Colbert County took in more than $113 million in 2022. [FILE/DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit performs for the crowd during Shoalsfest at McFarland Park in Florence on Oct. 2, 2022. The Shoals generated more than $435 million in travel expenditures last year, according to a state tourism report. [DAVE HYATT/FOR THE TIMESDAILY]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.