FLORENCE — The local tourism trend continues its slow climb back to the financial footing it had before the COVID-19 pandemic impact hit.
Florence-Lauderdale Tourism President/CEO Rob Carnegie told the board Thursday that June revenues were down by about 28% compared to June 2019, but that is an improvement from previous months.
"We're moving in the right direction from 78% down in April to 48% in May to 28% in June," Carnegie said. "But we are still very much behind."
He said the agency had taken in some $428,000 in revenues this year as of the end of June.
"We're behind approximately $157,000 in revenues if you compare to 2019," Carnegie said. "That is what you would expect, since all of the face-to-face interactions that we would have had with familiarization tours and going to trade shows and conferences — all of those numbers are still down."
He said the area is hosting five fishing tournaments starting in September.
Those should provide tremendous boosts to tourism revenues, which mainly are received through lodging taxes.
One of those is the Toyota Owner's Tournament, which is Sept. 16-20. The board on Thursday approved providing $7,500 toward that tournament.
Board member Rob Jones said they hosted the tournament last year. He said the Alabama Mountain Lakes Tourist Association is contributing $2,500, as well.
Jones said the event will have 213 participants, resulting in 783 room nights and a local economic impact of approximately $492,000.
Carnegie said the local economy has received a $2.2 million boost from local tournaments this year, not including the five fishing tournaments scheduled this fall.
"Those tournaments are definitely going to make a big difference," he said.
Carnegie added his staff is trying to manage a difficult cycle, because revenue is down due to a lack of tourism due to the pandemic, and they cannot go out and promote the area for tourism due to the lack of revenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.