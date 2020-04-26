Sue Pilkilton looks around the grounds at Ivy Green, a place to which she is a kindred spirit, and the emptiness and lack of activity is almost too much to bear.
In a time of year when school groups and international travelers would be flocking to Helen Keller's birthplace in the heart of Tuscumbia, there's an eerie stillness, like nothing she's ever seen in her lifetime.
The area's most celebrated tourist attraction was closed to the public in mid-March due to COVID-19 concerns.
"We had 132 walk-ins the last Saturday before we closed and 98% of them were from far off, folks trying to get away from the virus," she said. "I had 48 school groups booked and six tour groups booked between March and May.
"We're just at a stand still now," Pilkilton said. "This home isn't state or federally funded, so the admission is what covers the upkeep. We're $21,000 short from this time a year ago, already."
And that figure doesn't take into account what will be lost if the signature drama on the Ivy Green grounds, "The Miracle Worker," is canceled.
The beloved play depicting the early years of Helen Keller and her world-renowned teacher Anne Sullivan is a mainstay each summer. It is scheduled for June 5-July 11.
"We can average 600 people per performance of 'The Miracle Worker,' so social distancing just wouldn't be possible," Pilkilton said. "The board will be meeting this week."
Pilkilton isn't alone in her worries about what the future holds for area tourism. There is but one word, according to local tourism officials, to describe the current tourism economy in the Shoals — devastated.
"We're seeing a pretty bleak picture right now," said Florence-Lauderdale Tourism President/CEO Rob Carnegie. "Hotels are struggling and our March reports show occupancy down 33% over last year. We anticipate an ever greater dip for April."
With hotel revenues driving the tourism budget, Carnegie said the whole hospitality sector is in critical times.
"Our biggest role right now is communicating with locals and visitors about the services still being provided," he said. "It's a fine line because we have to be creative and keep people engaged, but we also aren't encouraging travel right now. We have to make sure people don't forget us and as soon as it's safe, come back."
Carnegie said of the 14 fishing tournaments scheduled through year's end, about seven are in a wait-and-see mode. Two high school tournaments for this spring have been canceled.
The Alabama High School regional softball tournament, which Florence was in its second year of hosting, was canceled. However, the Alabama High School Athletic Association is allowing the tournament to return to Florence next spring.
Museums and venues are suffering losses because of the closures. Festivals are in a state of flux as well, with organizers unsure as to when the state will reopen for business, and if traveling will even be a priority at such time.
W.C. Handy Music Festival organizers say they hope to offer some form of festival activities July 17-26, but don't know yet what shape that will take.
The Helen Keller Festival, scheduled for June 25-28, is still being discussed. The board is expected to meet later this week with city officials to determine the event's status.
Colbert Tourism Director Susann Hamlin said events like the Keller Festival mean big tourism dollars as visitors patronize businesses all over Tuscumbia.
"I do think people are clamoring to get out and do what they can," Hamlin said. "We've been pushing out information on outdoor activities available in Colbert County."
As for lodging revenues, Hamlin said she expects a major drop in April, with hotel occupancy during the month at 12% to 15%.
"Of the 45 tour groups we had scheduled through August, 31 have canceled," she said. "We had two spring fishing tournaments that canceled as well. It hurts, but we just have to be creative and do the best we can."
Colbert Tourism Board President David Black said tourists from more than 60 countries flock to the Shoals each year for tourism-related purposes, and the focus has had to change for the remainder of this year.
"We have to look at smaller groups, more day trips, and as health protocols change be ready to change marketing approaches again with our hotel operators," he said.
"We can't just throw in the towel," said Black. "We have to get creative, and we're looking at ways to encourage people to stay overnight, perhaps by offering (hotel rate) incentives. Crisis creates creativity and innovation."
Nationwide, the tourism industry is predicting a decline of 45% for the year. A third of all jobs lost in the U.S. have come from the travel industry, Carnegie said.
