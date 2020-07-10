FLORENCE — The economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to be felt in Lauderdale County, but tourism officials are looking at recent trends and hoping they indicate a rebound.
Rob Carnegie, president and CEO of the Florence-Lauderdale Tourism office, said revenue numbers for his office continue to lag behind those of 2019.
"Last year at this time, we had received just under $470,000 in lodging tax revenue," Carnegie said, following Thursday's tourism board meeting. "This year as of the same time period, it's just over $342,000."
He told the board the area had a good January and February before the pandemic's impact arrived. Then the numbers went down by 36% in March, compared to March 2019, and fell by 78% in April compared to April 2019.
May numbers were down by 48% compared to May 2019.
Carnegie said even with May's numbers down, it's a good indicator that the percentage of loss was significantly less than April's.
"It's headed in the right direction," he said. "In about another eight to nine days we'll receive the June report, and we're obviously hoping for better numbers."
Larry Bowser, general manager of Marriott Shoals Hotel and Spa, said the numbers are improving.
"Our leisure market has rebounded — I would say 90% of what we did last year right now," Boswer said.
He said it helped when Gov. Kay Ivey's updated her COVID orders to the less-restrictive "Safe At Home" orders.
"It really picked up the week before Memorial Day when the governor allowed us to open the pool," Bowser said. "We had a great Fourth of July and the weather's been cooperating."
He credits regional-destination traffic with helping tremendously with many guests coming from within a two-hour drive.
"The things we miss most are our groups and conventions," Bowser said. "It's hard to have a meeting of 500 people and maintain 6 feet of social distance."
The county has lost several events this year and cancellations continue, but Carnegie said the area has had four fishing tournaments and have as many as five coming from September through mid-November.
He said the lost revenue impacts future marketing because they don't have funds to do so.
"That is a vicious cycle," Carnegie said. "If we're not able to host as many events, or attend various trade shows and conferences, we're further reducing the revenue that's coming into our area."
However, his staff continues to engage in online marketing.
"Without these marketing dollars we resort to some organic social media and some low-cost and no-cost marketing," he said.
Board Chairman Larry McCoy said that is the direction they have to go during these times.
"We're not giving up," McCoy said. "We're just having to go a different route."
