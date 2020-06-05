FLORENCE — Florence-Lauderdale Tourism officials hope to receive a relief boost from the state of Alabama to help ease revenue losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Thursday, tourism officials presented stark numbers to the tourism board that reflect the impact of stay-at-home orders that were issued because of the pandemic.
The county's lodging tax revenue fell from nearly $585,000 in March 2019 to just less than $90,000 in March 2020, the figures show.
Lodging tax revenue the tourism office receives fell from nearly $90,000 in March 2019 to $45,000 this March, according to the figures.
Florence-Lauderdale Tourism President/CEO Rob Carnegie said, like all tourism offices in Alabama, his office will apply for assistance from the state through CARES funds.
Thus far, cancelled local events this year include Smoke on the Water, Shoals Storytelling, Muscle Shoals Songwriters, Next 50 Years' Celebration, Food Truck Festival and Shoals Symphony, tourism officials said.
It remains to be determined whether Shoals Fest, the Billy Reid Shindig, Alabama Craft Beer Festival and Trail of Tears will take place this year, they said.
The tourism office itself has had a difficult year with COVID-19 and two floods at McFarland Park forcing lengthy closures at the office.
The office has reopened with precautions.
"It's great to be back in the building and operational as a staff, and to gradually open up the visitors center," Carnegie said.
Alison Stanfield, director of operations for the tourism office, said they are taking numerous precautions. Those include only having one entrance; placing a hand sanitizer at that entrance; providing masks and gloves at the request of visitors; social distancing; and assigning zones for each employee to keep sanitized.
