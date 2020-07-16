FLORENCE — A new program designed to help promote the Shoals' rich music heritage will provide a "backstage pass" to six local music venues.
Florence-Lauderdale Tourism officials on Wednesday announced "Muscle Shoals Backstage Pass," which allows participants to get customized stickers when they visit any of the venues by the end of the year.
After visiting three locations, each participant receives a free T-shirt, and anyone who visits all six is eligible for a grand prize to be announced later, said Rob Carnegie, CEO of Florence-Lauderdale Tourism.
The locations include Muscle Shoals Sound Studios, FAME Studios, Cypress Moon Studios, the Alabama Music Hall of Fame, W.C. Handy Home and Museum and Swampers Bar and Grille.
The passes are available at the Florence-Lauderdale Visitor Center, Muscle Shoals Sound and the hall of fame.
Carnegie said the program is an effort to boost local tourism, which like many industries has been hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Our studios are known worldwide, and the music recorded here has made the soundtracks and playlists of millions," he said. "This is part of our recovery plan, but we hope this campaign will be around a long time to help visitors navigate our music attractions and stay longer in the Shoals."
The Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area and Alabama Music Hall of Fame sponsor the program.
"We're thrilled and very excited to see this project come to fruition, and I can't wait to see everyone out there enjoying themselves in the studios," said Carolyn Barske Crawford, director of the heritage area.
Hall of Fame Executive Director Sandra Burroughs said this is the type of collaboration that is important, especially during these times.
"This COVID situation will pass, but until then we need to remain relevant in searches for tourist destinations and that's what this backstage program is going to do for us," Burroughs said.
"Smaller towns, smaller venues and smaller attractions are actually going to receive the majority of visitors right now. People are actually looking for the road less traveled and definitely areas less traveled.
"I hope this is the beginning of many more programs we do together in the Shoals area to keep the Shoals area in the thoughts and plans of those traveling," Burroughs said.
Details on the program are available at muscleshoalsBSP.com. Visitors are encouraged to post photos of their journey on social media with the hashtag #muscleshoalsBSP.
