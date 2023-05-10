FLORENCE — Before leaving for the Florence Sportsplex, the Waterloo High School softball team made sure to take all their essentials, including bats, balls, gloves and Colin.
Colin is a small stuffed-animal dog who joins the team in the dugout, complete with a homemade bow tie.
"We got him last year during the regionals," player Hannah Crider said as she held Colin. "He's at every game."
Crider said teammate Caroline Lambert, whose arm is in a sling, often has the duty of taking care of Colin.
"We have a babysitter in the dugout," she said. "He's either in the fence of in Caroline's sling."
That's part of the fun atmosphere that fills the Alabama High School Athletic Association Northwest Regional Softball Tournament, which started Tuesday and continues throughout the week.
The great softball and atmosphere are enough to bring a smile to anyone's face, but local officials have an additional reason to grin: the annual event has become quite an economic boost.
This is the fourth year Florence has hosted the event. The city first hosted it in 2019, although COVID-19 forced cancellation of the 2020 tournament.
Tyler Dolan, manager of Sport and Travel Trade for the Florence-Lauderdale Tourism Office, said the tournament has had an economic impact of approximately $600,000 each year.
Sarah Kerry is among those likely to be part of that impact. On Tuesday, Kerry and her great-grandchildren, 3-year-old Cameron and 8-month-old Dansby, found a shady spot under some bleachers while waiting to cheer on Kerry's daughter and the children's mother, Whitney King, who is an assistant coach at Hatton High School.
"We'll probably go eat in the area," Kerry said. "If there's only a couple of hours between games we'll go to the concession stand, but if we have time we go out and hit the restaurants."
Larry and Willa Burton said they expect to spend money in the Shoals between watching their granddaughter, Meek High School player Madisyn Calvert, take the field.
"We started to even spend the night last night," Willa Burton said. "If the game had been earlier we would have."
In addition to money brought in during the tournament, this is an opportunity to showcase the Shoals, and the Burtons said they like what they are seeing.
"We've been looking around," Willa Burton said. "We have kayaks and are talking about coming back here one day. It's a beautiful place."
