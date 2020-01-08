ST. FLORIAN — Town officials said Tuesday they will not identify those involved in a Dec. 21 officer-involved shooting until a grand jury hears the case, but they stand behind the officer's decision to fire the shots.
Police Chief Jason Brewer said the incident occurred when an officer tried to make a traffic stop but the suspect turned down a dead-end road. As the officer got out of his vehicle and approached the suspect, the suspect sped toward him in his car. The officer fired several shots into the car, striking the man twice.
The suspect was transported to Huntsville Hospital and released after two days, Brewer said.
Nobody has been arrested in the incident.
Kerrian Jaudon, attorney for the town of St. Florian, said Tuesday that the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation into the incident.
"As with any critical incident, normal protocol has to be followed," Jaudon said. "That is done by an independent department, and that is the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department. We can't comment on any investigation."
Jaudon did say, "It is our feeling and belief that he did have to discharge a weapon in self-defense."
Mayor Matthew Connolly said he does not want to share information that falls under a state act that requires information to be kept from the public until it is presented to a grand jury.
"We will probably wait until after the grand jury meets," he said. "It's common in these type of things to wait until you hear from the grand jury."
Brewer said the officer remains on paid administrative leave until the case goes before the grand jury, which is standard procedure for an officer-involved shooting.
Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Richard Richey said Tuesday the investigators were preparing to turn the report over to the Lauderdale County District Attorney's Office, possibly as early as today.
Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly will not be involved in any related court proceedings due to kinship to the mayor.
Chris Connolly contacted the Alabama Attorney General's Office to request it appoint someone as the prosecutor in the case. Lawrence County District Attorney Errek P. Jett was appointed.
