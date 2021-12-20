SHEFFIELD — The 11th annual Bank Independent Toy Share Drive collected more than 4,100 toys and $1,981 in cash for its 2021 effort.
top story
Toy Share Drive collects most ever for area children
- By Lisa Singleton-Rickman Staff Writer
-
-
- 0
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Shakeup: Willis makes changes to UNA football coaching staff (1)
- 22-year-old suspect faces murder charge (1)
- 'Heartbreaking' loss signals end to Mars Hill's season (1)
- MSHS National Merit Semifinalist Aspires to Lead (1)
- Masks don't stop small virus particles (1)
- Lauderdale Co. DA "disappointed" in Senator's criticism (1)
- Public receives 3 bridge options (1)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.