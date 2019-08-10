LEXINGTON — The roars of engines and cheers of fans filled the air Friday night in Lexington, and will do so again tonight.
The Lexington Truck and Tractor Pull returned to town Friday after an 11-year absence.
The Lexington Fire Department's annual truck and tractor pull drew large crowds to the small Lauderdale County town for 30 years, and the revenues generated helped the department purchase everything from buildings to equipment.
The event is at Lexington Motorsports Park, 123 McGuire Lane, which is the same location the event was held in the past.
The tractor pull continues at 7 p.m. today. Admission is $15 for ages 13 and older, and $10 for children 6 to 12 years old.
