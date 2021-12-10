FLORENCE — The annual Christmas parade returned to downtown Florence Thursday in the traditional parade format. A reverse parade was held in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The parade featured 80 participants, which includes marching bands, walking entrants, vehicles, floats, fire trucks and other public safety vehicles. The Florence High School, Rogers High School and Brooks High School Marching bands participated. Stephanie Vess, the executive director of the Downtown Florence Alliance, said the parade was sponsored by Bank Independent and hosted by DFA. Vess said the parade lasted about an hour. The parade traveled south on Court Street, turned west on College Street, then north on Seminary Street, ending at Wilson Park. Vess said DFA was pleased with the participation in this year's parade.
Traditional Christmas parade returns to downtown Florence
- By Russ Corey Staff Writer
