Traffic backs up amid weather radio giveaway By Bernie Delinski Staff Writer Apr 13, 2023

TUSCUMBIA — Motorists are asked to take caution traveling along U.S. 72 at the Alabama Music Hall of Fame as traffic is backed up this morning due to the free weather radio giveaway.

The radios started getting handed out at 10 a.m. in the hall of fame parking lot, and vehicles have lined up to the point where Tuscumbia police are having to direct traffic.

Colbert County residents are getting 230 Midland weather radios.

The distribution is being made possible through a $30,000 multicounty grant, $6,000 per county, including Colbert, Lauderdale and Franklin.

Lauderdale County's distribution is from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at the Underwood-Petersville Volunteer Fire Department on Alabama 157.

Franklin County's will be Tuesday at the East Franklin Volunteer Fire Department.
