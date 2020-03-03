MUSCLE SHOALS — A Tuscumbia man has been released from the Colbert County Jail, charged with trafficking in cocaine in what Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's Region E Drug Task Force authorities say could be the largest seizure to date in Colbert County.
Terrell Clayton Brown, 50, was arrested Friday evening behind a Muscle Shoals business and taken to the Colbert County Jail.
He posted a $15,000 cash bond on Saturday, according to jail officials.
Authorities reported finding more than 18 pounds of cocaine in the trunk of Brown's vehicle.
"In my 20 years (in law enforcement) I haven't known of a bigger cocaine seizure in Colbert County," said ALEA Special Agent Adam Buchanan, who praised the work of drug task force members.
According to an ALEA release, agents began the investigation, including surveillance at the location, after receiving information that a large quantity of cocaine would be delivered there.
When the suspect arrived, agents approached him and discovered several ounces of cocaine in the driver's area of the vehicle.
It was during the processing of the vehicle that the additional cocaine was discovered in the trunk, according to the release.
Officials said the cocaine has a street value of more than $800,000 and represents approximately 8,000 single uses.
Brown's court date is scheduled for 8 a.m. March 16.
Colbert County Drug Task Force Director Curtis Burns said the case could be turned over to federal authorities.
According to Buchanan, the creation of the ALEA drug enforcement task force has been beneficial in several cases by "helping us cross county lines with a lot less restrictions than we used to have."
Several assisting agencies included ALEA State Bureau of Investigation, Colbert County Drug Task Force, Franklin County Sheriff's Department, Lawrence County Drug Task Force, Russellville Police Department, Lauderdale County Drug Task Force and the Colbert County Sheriff's Department.
