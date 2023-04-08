MUSCLE SHOALS — Trent Stephenson was taking a resident of a rehabilitation center he operated to a court appearance in Huntsville the first time it happened.
"I couldn't breathe," Stephenson said. "I managed to get over to the side of the road and park. I turned my air on high and finally got my breath back. Once we got into court I felt a heaviness. I laid on the judge's couch."
The resident drove them back home after the hearing. That night, Stephenson still was hurting, so he went to the hospital.
"They said if I had waited another hour I wouldn't be here," said Stephenson, who was 35 at the time. "I thought, 'I'm too young to have a heart attack. What's going on?'"
That was the first of nine heart attacks Stephenson suffered over a 16-year period.
"I had grown used to having no energy and being half of myself," Stephenson said.
Throughout it all, his heart specialist, Dr. Therese Lango, had helped him tremendously.
"I told her she is my hero," Stephenson said.
But even a hero can only do so much, and she sat him down one day with heavy news.
"She took a deep breath and said, 'There's nothing I can do with the heart you have. You need a transplant,'" Stephenson said.
With that, he underwent a long run of tests at UAB Hospital in Birmingham. Stephenson estimates it was approximately 60 tests, including mental health evaluations.
"I found out later why," he said from his Muscle Shoals apartment, where he and his wife, Michele, live. They are thankful every day over his successful transplant. "Because this is a mental challenge."
He said he was placed on a transplant list, where he remained until Sept. 5, 2022, when he received the call that a donor had been found.
Stephenson stayed at UAB throughout the testing, which revealed he had a heart ejection fraction rate of 15%. It is supposed to be 50%.
They inserted a balloon pump and put him on the waiting list and on Sept. 5 they found a match, a 24-year-old from the Midwest.
"When they told me that I about screamed, I was so excited," Stephenson said.
To this day, the Stephensons don't know the identity of the donor. They have reached out to the donor's family through Legacy of Hope, which is an organ and tissue donation alliance. They have not heard back from the family but hope to hear from them one day.
Meanwhile, Stephenson has been named a Legacy of Hope ambassador. He is raising awareness of the importance of being a donor.
He said this is a fitting time to share his story, not only because this is National Donate Life Month, but also because Sunday is Easter and he believes Jesus accompanied him throughout his journey, especially during his nine-hour surgery.
Stephenson remembers being wheeled into surgery.
"I remember going through those doors and getting in there and suddenly things just went blank," he said. "I honestly had an experience with Jesus. He took my hand and I broke down in tears."
Stephenson said Jesus asked why he was crying, and Stephenson replied that he is amazed that he would spend time with him. Jesus responded that he loves him as much as he loves anyone.
"When I woke up I told my wife, 'It's so simple.'"
He explained that he was referring to the message Jesus gave him, which was that God wants us to love ourselves, forgive ourselves, love others and forgive others.
"It's so simple," he said.
Stephenson told his brother, who is an artist, about his experience and described Jesus. His brother made a brilliant drawing based on that description. In addition, he drew depictions of a crowded road of people who are on the wrong path, and one of people on a road in heaven, based on Stephenson's descriptions.
Throughout his surgery and recovery, Stephenson was amazed by the UAB staff. He said the surgeon who performed the procedure flew to the Midwest location and removed the heart from the deceased donor, then called UAB and told them to get Stephenson prepped for surgery, flew back to Birmingham and performed the nine-hour surgery.
The surgeon had four hours from the time he removed the heart from the donor to place the heart inside Stephenson and get it pumping.
"I had a great team," he said. "The entire team at UAB was unbelievable."
He remained in the hospital six weeks. Michele Stephenson recalls a scary day during that period when she almost lost her husband due to a complication, but the UAB staff went into action to save him.
"He was gray," she said. "I was watching everybody. It was like a well-oiled machine."
Stephenson said he didn't know whether he was going to make it.
"I was fading out," he said. "One nurse was shaking me and keeping me awake."
Michele Stephenson said there were approximately 16 people in the room and eight or nine others outside in case they were needed. It reached a point where they had to put her husband on a ventilator, but he recovered.
After the hospital stay, the Stephensons spent six months in a Birmingham apartment because he couldn't be more than 20 miles from the hospital for six months.
Stephenson said the road to recovery was a challenge.
"Every morning it was almost like a knock on the door," he said. "The devil was saying, 'You're not gonna make it.' If it hadn't been for Jesus, I don't know what I would have done. I don't know how many times I asked Michele, 'Am I going to die?'"
Today, the Stephensons are all smiles and look forward to a long life to enjoy with their family, including four children and six grandchildren.
After a three-month wait, it finally was safe for Stephenson to see his grandchildren.
"That helped me more than any medicine," he said.
He was allowed to resume driving a little over a month ago, which was about the same time he was able to breathe without being on oxygen.
"It feels fantastic just to be able to get up and take a shower," Stephenson said. "I can't tell you how good that first shower felt. I didn't want to come out. That's the beginning of freedom. I'm on a second life now. I'm so thankful for every single moment of the day."
Stephenson is committed to raising awareness about being a donor, which is why he became an ambassador. He said more than 100,000 Americans are on a transplant waiting list, including 1,200 in Alabama.
On average, 17 people per day die while on the list, and a person is added to the list every 9 minutes.
To become a donor, either register with the Department of Motor Vehicles, which will include the image of a heart on your driver's license, or go to legacyofhope.org
On Wednesday, Stephenson and local mayors will gather at 10:30 a.m. at Florence City Hall, where the mayors will jointly proclaim this as National Donate Life Month.
Michele Stephenson said she knows it sounds morbid, but she encourages parents to sign up their children as donors.
"Children's hospitals are full of children waiting for a donor right now," she said.
Donors are difficult to match. She said her husband's donor had to have a matching body size, chest size, blood type and tissue type.
Only 2% of Americans who are registered as donors ever become donors, she said.
Stephenson said he is thankful every day for his donor and never will forget the journey to get where he is today.
"People can go at this thing one of two ways — either with or without Jesus at their side," he said. "I highly recommend going through it with Jesus."
